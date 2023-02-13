Rihanna pregnant with second child, makes reveal during Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona--Rihanna didn’t introduce a new song during her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance Sunday night but she did introduce a new pregnancy.

A representative for Rihanna confirmed that the superstar is pregnant.

At the start of the show, Rihanna descended onto the field from a floating stage, she opened her red-hot tracksuit to reveal a seemingly growing baby bump, and promptly rubbed her stomach.

Rihanna sang and danced to a number of her hits like “We Found Love,” “Where Have You Been,” “Diamonds” and “Work,” at the State Farm arena in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last May, Rihanna welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The singer spoke about motherhood during an interview as she prepared for her halftime show performance, saying becoming a mother made her feel like she can do anything.