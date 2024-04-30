Role of a lifetime: El Paso actress gives advice to up-and-coming artists

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week, ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso actress who is now working to provide up-and-coming actors with business advice.

Nancy Nave says she was the victim of theft by a former agent and doesn't want others to go through what she went through.

Nave, an El Paso native, works as a professional actress in Hollywood. She played volleyball at Burges High School before going to college and studying engineering.

After getting her degree, Nave reevaluated her life and passions. She says her husband encouraged her to audition. Soon after she got an agent and started booking parts.

Later in her career, however, Nave tells ABC-7 that she stopped receiving payments from her agent. She had to endure a lengthy lawsuit before the situation was settled. Now, her goal is to help other actors avoid falling into a similar situation.

Watch the full story Thursday night, only on ABC-7 at 10.