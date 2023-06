EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Viva! El Paso's opening week is postponed due to health concerns. The first week runs from June 30 to July 1.

Ticket holders can get refunds through their point of purchase, although people who bought through Ticketmaster should receive an automatic refund.

ABC-7 is working to learn what health concern caused the postponement. We will update this story when we learn more.