Los Tigres del Norte to perform in El Paso in 2024

Los Tigres del Norte
Dwight McCann / Chumash Casino Resort / CC BY-SA 2.5
Los Tigres del Norte
Published 9:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Popular band Los Tigres del Norte will perform in El Paso in 2024.

Tickets will go on sale July 20, 2023.

The concert will happen at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday March 30, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Los Tigres del Norte are set to begin their Siempre Contigo tour August 12, 2023 in Indianapolis and wrap up in Duluth, Georgia on April 20, 2024.

The band formed in 1968, with roots in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Los Tigres rose to prominence while performing in California. Now, it is one of the most popular norteño bands in the U.S., often touring across the country.

Emma Hoggard

