Rebelde launches world tour with concert in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) ---Mexican pop group Rebelde, also known as RBD, kicked off its "Soy Rebelde Tour" with its first stop Friday night at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

Doors opened at 5:30 pm. and the concert started at 7:00 pm.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will celebrate the 20-year history of RBD, which kicked off as a fictional band in the Mexican television soap opera "Rebelde" from 2004 to 2006. It will take them across 26 cities in the United States, Central America and South America.