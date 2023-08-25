Skip to Content
Rebelde launches world tour with concert in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) ---Mexican pop group Rebelde, also known as RBD, kicked off its "Soy Rebelde Tour" with its first stop Friday night at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

Doors opened at 5:30 pm. and the concert started at 7:00 pm.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will celebrate the 20-year history of RBD, which kicked off as a fictional band in the Mexican television soap opera "Rebelde" from 2004 to 2006. It will take them across 26 cities in the United States, Central America and South America.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

