Taylor Swift’s Chiefs jacket has Swifties even happier with Travis Kelce

(CNN) — Just when you thought the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couldn’t get any cuter.

The superstar singer showed up at her football player beau’s New Year’s Eve game on Sunday, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jacket resembling one Kelce sometimes wears.

But Swift’s had a little something extra.

Eagle eyed Swifties spotted that “Tay-Tay” appeared to be stitched on the jacket, which sent her fan base into a frenzy on social media since many of them have used either that nickname or just “Tay” for Swift.

Kelce revealed his nickname for his girlfriend in November with an assist from his older brother, fellow NFL player Jason Kelce.

The pair co-host the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast and during an episode, Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, hailed his younger brother for becoming the fastest tight end to achieve 11,000 receiving yards in the league and the only one to do it in the history of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The elder Kelce noted that Swift showed support by “liking” a post from the Kansas City Chiefs about his brother’s career achievement.

“Alright now. Thanks, Tay,” Travis Kelce said. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs’ page supporting.”

Swift has also been showing her professional support to Kelce by attending many of his games, sparking a ratings bump to the delight of the NFL.

In the interview which accompanied her Time Person of the Year accolade, Swift playfully said, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

