David Soul, ‘Starsky & Hutch’ star, dead at 80

Originally Published: 05 JAN 24 10:29 ET

Updated: 05 JAN 24 10:33 ET

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — David Soul, best known for his role in the popular 1970s television series “Starsky & Hutch” has died, his wife announced in a statement on his Soul’s website.

He was 80.

“David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family,” his wife Helen Snell wrote. “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

