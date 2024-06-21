Skip to Content
Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro spotted eating, filming in El Paso

Published 5:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro were just spotted in El Paso.

Several social media users have been posting about the pair being spotted around town, including images of them eating at Cafe Central.

There was also a video posted appearing to show DiCaprio filming near downtown El Paso.

