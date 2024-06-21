Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro spotted eating, filming in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro were just spotted in El Paso.

Several social media users have been posting about the pair being spotted around town, including images of them eating at Cafe Central.

Yo pasando todos los dias por ahi y sin saber que Leonardo DiCaprio y Benito del Toro estaban filmando en el centro de El Paso. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zbFl694pbX — Denisse (@ladynisse) June 21, 2024

There was also a video posted appearing to show DiCaprio filming near downtown El Paso.