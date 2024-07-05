Famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut wins Ft. Bliss hot dog challenge

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Nationally-renowned competitive eater Joey Chestnut took on Fort Bliss soldiers in a hotdog-eating contest this July Fourth.

This all happened at the post's annual "Pop Goes the Fort" Independence Day celebration.

"It was a battle but you took it home once more, ladies and gentlemen he's your Fort Bliss Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut!"

Chestnut faced off against four service members, and won the contest, eating a total of 57 hot dogs.

Combined, the four soldiers ate a total of 49.

Chestnut usually competes in the Nathan's hot dog competition in Coney Island each Fourth of July, however, this year, due to a sponsorship conflict, Chestnut was banned from the competition. He decided to come to Ft. Bliss instead.

The celebration then continued with the Salute to the Union ceremony.

It was followed by live music, food, and activities.

Fireworks started at 8:30 p.m.