FKA Twigs cancels Coachella appearance and remaining tour dates due to ‘ongoing visa issues’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — British singer FKA Twigs has announced she is canceling a series of live shows she was scheduled to perform after experiencing what she described as “ongoing visa issues.”

FKA Twigs did not elaborate further on exactly what issues she was having but wrote on her Instagram page that she was “devastated” to share news of the cancellations.

The affected dates included nine tour dates that were scheduled to run through June 25.

CNN has reached out to a representative for FKA Twigs for comment.

“It pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation that i have poured my soul into and i believe is amongst my strongest work and i know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows,” she wrote.

The singer had also been scheduled to appear at the AXE Ceremonia music festival in Mexico City, but it was among the show’s affected by her visa troubles.

The “Cellophane” singer is also no longer set to appear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival in Indio later this month.

On Sunday, Day 2 of AXE Ceremonia – the day FKA Twigs was set to perform – was suspended by Mexico City authorities after a metal structure collapsed and killed two photographers, according to the Associated Press.

She also has shows along her “Eusexua” tour scheduled in San Francisco, New York and Chicago through the end of June that she said she’s “working to reschedule” as soon as possible.

Ticketholders for any of the canceled shows can go to their point of purchase for details and refund information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.