Billie Eilish says she has worked on songs in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish mentioned that she had previously recorded songs in El Paso hotels.

"We're always finding ourselves working in the most kind of random places," Eilish explained. "We've recorded in like little hotels in El Paso. It's nothing like that cool, but it's fun because it's so casual and normal. We're just in the back of this car on Phineas' laptop."

On the show, a clip then played of Finneas and Billie Eilish working together in the back of a car, driving through a city.

Eilish mentioned Dyer Street, but did not specify which hotels she had stayed in. Eilish also mentioned working on songs on tour buses and on the road during a tour in Brazil.