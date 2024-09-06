El Paso Christmas Lights to return to Fred Loya house this year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The iconic Christmas light show display, put on by Fred Loya, will now be returning to the Loya home after being held at Ascarate Park for the last two years.

"We're very excited to bring back the show to its original place, its original birthplace. And we think the people of El Paso have also asked for it," said Fred Loya. "We are very grateful to the county for the two years they hosted us, but we think we can give it back, the original focal point, that it had here in a way that we could not do it at the park."

Project Manager, Scott Brown, said preparation for the light show has already begun. Brown said it takes over a month to set up all the decorations and lights. This year, he said the team is expecting to put up about 800,000 light fixtures throughout the property.

"The amount of work that goes into this show is unbelievable. There will be about 35 people here starting to build it in October, everyday putting this thing together," said Brown.

The show will begin November 29 and run through Christmas Day.