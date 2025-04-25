Chaos and confusion before Weezer bassist wife was shot in LAPD-released videos

By Jack Hannah and Veronica Miracle, CNN

(CNN) — Body-worn cameras show chaos and confusion in the moments leading up to the officer involved shooting of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Shriner.

In the heated moments before Shriner was shot on April 8, police officers are seen in the videos behind a tall fence yelling at Shriner to put down her gun as loud helicopters circle overhead. The newly released videos from the LAPD come two weeks after Shriner was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer.

The videos were edited by the LAPD and released Friday.

The compilation of surveillance and body-worn camera videos start with LAPD officers arriving in a Los Angeles area neighborhood known as Eagle Rock, searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

The search for the hit-and-run suspect stemmed from a multi-car crash that started on a nearby freeway. Officers are seen navigating through people’s homes and backyards to find the suspect. While in the backyard of one of these homes, officers see over a fence that a woman has stepped into her backyard armed with a handgun. She is identified by the LAPD as Jillian Shriner. Surveillance video posted by the LAPD shows Shriner looking around her backyard while carrying a handgun. There is no audio on the surveillance video, which is from multiple angles and appears to be from her home.

Body camera video from police officers show them peering over a large wooden fence yelling at Shriner to “put down the gun” repeatedly, while pointing their guns over the top of the fence into her backyard. One officer screams, “ma’am we’re trying to help you!” Another says, “you’re going to get shot, it’s the police!” An officer identifies himself as a California Highway Patrol officer.

A few moments later, an officer says, “She just pointed it. Not at us but she just lifted it up.” Then he says, “she racked it!” and officers start shooting, firing multiple shots.

Surveillance video that appears to be taken from Shriner’s home shows the moment she is shot, though it is from a distance and the view is from behind Shriner. In a slowed down and zoomed in clip that has no audio, you see her lift the gun with both hands, point it and then a smoke cloud appears to the right of her body. After the gunfire, Shriner calmly walks back into her home. The LAPD says Shriner “was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence.”

The LAPD then played a 9-1-1 call placed by an unknown woman who was with Shriner after she was shot. It appears from the call, that both the caller and Shriner believed the hit-and-run suspect was behind the fence and was the one who shot her. They make no mention of police officers firing weapons or making commands.

Shortly afterwards, Shriner can be heard on the 9-1-1 call, explaining to the dispatcher that she was shot by the hit-and-run suspect. “I had my gun… and he said ‘put down that gun, put down that gun’ and I said ‘put down your f**king gun.’ And then he shot me.”

No officers were injured in the shooting. Shriner was taken to the hospital and booked for attempted murder. She was released from custody after posting bail and is due in court on April 30th.

The LAPD is still investigating this incident. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office previously said a case had not been presented to their office for filing consideration and have had no updates to report. CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for comment. CNN has also reached out to representatives for Shriner.

