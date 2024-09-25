La Viña Winery’s annual wine festival returns: A weekend of wine, music, and fun

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- La Viña Winery, New Mexico’s oldest continuously operating winery, is gearing up for its 47th annual wine festival, set for September 28-29.

The event promises a weekend filled with wine tastings, live music, and food trucks, offering a family-friendly atmosphere just minutes from El Paso and Las Cruces.

Founded in 1977, La Viña Winery has expanded from 14 to 44 acres under the ownership of Ken and Denise Stark.

The Starks have dedicated themselves to producing award-winning wines and growing the winery into a beloved community destination.

"Making wine is a labor of love, but the community and our neighbors make it easier," said Ken Stark.

"We create something people are going to enjoy, and the festival is the perfect way to share it."

General admission to the festival is $25, which includes five wine tastings.

For those looking for a more exclusive experience, VIP tickets are available for $100, offering unlimited tastings of 20 wines, catered food, and VIP parking.

"Our volunteers are here to help people find the right wine for them," added Stark. "It’s not just about tasting; it’s about discovering what you love."

With food vendors, live bands, and plenty of space for families to relax, the La Viña Wine Festival is sure to be a memorable event for all who attend.

