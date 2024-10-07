Skip to Content
UTEP hints at Coldplay concert at the Sun Bowl in 2025

Coldplay
By
Published 10:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Office of Special Events just posted a video on its Instagram page appearing to hint at a possible Coldplay concert at the Sun Bowl in 2025.

The Music of Spheres World Tour already has dates scheduled and announced for Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

The video, posted early this morning, shows scenes of the Sun Bowl, mixed with the band's imagery, and ends with a graphic advertising the tour.

No dates have been announced for El Paso yet.

Rishi Oza

