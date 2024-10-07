UTEP hints at Coldplay concert at the Sun Bowl in 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Office of Special Events just posted a video on its Instagram page appearing to hint at a possible Coldplay concert at the Sun Bowl in 2025.

The Music of Spheres World Tour already has dates scheduled and announced for Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

The video, posted early this morning, shows scenes of the Sun Bowl, mixed with the band's imagery, and ends with a graphic advertising the tour.

No dates have been announced for El Paso yet.