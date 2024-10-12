Amigo Airsho returns to El Paso after 12-year break

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a 12-year break, the highly anticipated Amigo Airsho has made its exciting return to El Paso.

Taking place at Biggs Army Airfield on Fort Bliss, this event has a special partnership with the military base, receiving crucial support in the form of facilities, equipment, and manpower.

MountainStar Sports Group is the title sponsor, helping make the comeback of Amigo Airsho a reality for the El Paso community. This partnership, along with strong military support, is allowing the event to reach new heights, offering attendees an unforgettable aviation experience.

Crowds eagerly flocked to the airfield, with some recalling childhood memories. "This is one of my favorite childhood memories. I'm really glad to be back this year," shared one attendee.

Even with long shuttle lines, the excitement remained high. "The wait was worth it," said another attendee, emphasizing the thrill of the planes, helicopters, and static displays.

The Amigo Airsho will continue tomorrow with gates opening at 9 a.m., with many hoping this return marks the beginning of an annual tradition.