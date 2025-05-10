Jeff Bridges says he’s ‘feeling good’ nearly 5 years after cancer diagnosis, but dealing with ‘long-term’ Covid effects

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Jeff Bridges is sharing some good news pertaining to his health.

The “Big Lebowski” star, 75, told People in an interview published Friday that his health is “very good” and he’s “feeling good” almost five years after he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

“Some things, it’s hard to tell if it’s the cancer and the Covid or if it’s just old age,” he said, adding that he has encountered some memory issues and that he believes he’s dealing with some “long-term” effects from Covid-19.

“I can’t smell,” Bridges said.

In October 2020, the actor shared his cancer diagnosis via X.

“Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges wrote at the time. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The following year, he shared an update on his personal website, saying his cancerous mass had shrunk to the “size of a marble.”

He also said he was recovering from a severe bout of Covid-19 at the time, believing he caught the virus after being exposed at the facility where he was receiving chemotherapy treatment.

While he assured his coronavirus symptoms were “in the rear view mirror,” he wrote that “my dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.”

“Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” Bridges wrote. “While I had moments of tremendous pain … getting close to the pearly gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — life is brief and beautiful.”

The Oscar-winner recently wrapped his FX series “The Old Man” and is gearing up to appear in the third installment of the “Tron” franchise, out later this year.

