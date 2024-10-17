El Paso’s Lilo Vargas: From humble beginnings to social media sensation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native Lilo Vargas has become one of the top social media influencers in the Borderland, thanks to her love for cooking and her relatable approach to life.

Lilo Vargas

With over half a million followers on TikTok and more than 344,000 on Instagram, Vargas has captivated audiences with her fast, flavorful, and easy-to-make recipes under the brand “Huevona Life,” which translates to “the lazy life.”

Her journey to social media fame wasn’t always smooth. Vargas, who was born in Chicago but raised in El Paso, initially resisted her family’s decision to move to the Borderland.

After struggling with school and being sent to night classes, she met her future husband, got married, and now has three children.

Lilo Vargas and her Mother the day she got married. Courtesy: Lilo Vargas

But her biggest challenge came after the birth of her third child when she developed postpartum depression, a condition that affects about 85% of new mothers, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Courtesy: Lilo Vargas

In a candid moment, Vargas recalls how the overwhelming sadness left her feeling helpless. “You just feel a whole heaviness of sadness,” she shared. “It’s an abnormal feeling times ten of sadness. You have thoughts like, ‘Why do I feel this way? I’m so ugly. I can never do anything right.’”

With family and friends encouraging her, she sought therapy and began taking medication. But four months into her treatment, her doctor suggested trying a creative outlet as an alternative to relying on pills.

Lilo and her father. Courtesy: Lilo Vargas

That’s when Vargas discovered cooking videos on social media. She decided to give it a try, making her first video and receiving about 100 likes. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I’m famous,’” she joked.

Lilo with her kids and husband. Courtesy: Lilo Vargas

Her cooking videos began to resonate with people, not just for their simplicity but for Vargas’ playful and authentic personality. She named her project “Huevona Life,” focusing on simple, quick meals that anyone could make. “My worries became tortillas instead of everything else,” she said, explaining how the videos improved her mental health. “I started to love myself again.”

As her followers grew, so did her opportunities. Vargas now credits Instagram as her primary source of income. But the path to success wasn’t without its challenges. Online trolls would leave negative comments, questioning her lifestyle and criticizing her videos. “It does get to you,” she said. However, she now manages the negativity by blocking and deleting comments, ensuring her mental health remains a priority.

Vargas also found balance by setting boundaries, taking two days off from social media each week to recharge. Despite the ups and downs, she never imagined her hobby would lead to a career. “I used to wonder, ‘What have I done with my life?’” Vargas reflected. “Now I realize everything happens for a reason, and this is what I was meant to do.”

With her infectious personality and relatable content, Lilo Vargas has inspired countless people to embrace cooking and find joy in the everyday moments of life. What started as a personal journey of healing has turned into a successful career, proving that sometimes the simplest things can have the most significant impact.