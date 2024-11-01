El Paso events: Halloween carnivals, Día de los Muertos, UTEP football

🗳️ Get ready for Election Day! The El Paso Matters 2024 Voter Guide includes 50+ candidate profiles, details on city and county bonds, FAQs about the election, and so much more. Available now in English and Spanish.

Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.

Halloween Carnivals at Rec Centers

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will host Halloween Carnivals throughout the community from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31, at its 19 recreation centers. The free, family-friendly events invite residents to enjoy jumping balloons, games, music and treats. Attendees are encouraged to wear their costumes and join in the seasonal fun. Complete schedule: elpasotexas.gov

Día de los Muertos Events

The seventh annual Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Downtown Arts District. Attendees can enjoy hands-on arts and cultural activities, an artisan market, food trucks and live performances throughout the day. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. Hosted by the Mexican American Cultural Center in partnership with the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, the El Paso Museum of Art, the El Paso Museum of History and the El Paso Museum of Archaeology, this year’s festival celebrates “Ancestral Roots — Raíces Ancestrales.” Information: epma.art

epma.art Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the historic Magoffin Home, where Casa Magoffin Compañeros will host two days of festivities Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2. The family-friendly event is free to attend and will feature music, food, and activities to honor the traditional Mexican holiday. The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the historic site located at 1120 Magoffin Ave. Information: thc.texas.gov

thc.texas.gov Celebrate Día de los Muertos at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Consulate General of Mexico, 910 E. San Antonio Ave. The event will feature the unveiling of a traditional altar de muertos honoring the memories of loved ones. There will also be live music and refreshments. The gathering is free and open to the public, offering a family-friendly atmosphere to experience one of Mexico’s most revered cultural traditions.

UTEP, UACH Choirs and Orchestras in Concert

The University of Texas at El Paso Symphony Orchestra and Concert Chorale will be joined by the Orquesta Sinfónica of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua for a free, cross-border musical experience at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at UTEP’s Magoffin Auditorium. Featuring Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey as the guest artist, the performance will feature a blending of international orchestral and choral arrangements. Information: utep.edu

Tank Fest

Celebrate military history during Tank Fest, hosted by the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Museum, 1735 Marshall Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The event, which launches Torch Week — a celebration honoring 1st Armored Division soldiers and the legacy of Operation Torch, an Allied invasion of French North Africa during World War II — features activities for all ages including tours of the renovated indoor tank park, a cardboard tank-making contest and other activities. The event is open to the public, though non-military attendees will need a community access pass for entry. Information: 915-568-4421.

UTEP Football

The University of Texas at El Paso football team returns home this weekend for the first of two games over consecutive weeks at Sun Bowl Stadium to be held in November. The Miners (1-7, 1-4 in Conference USA play) host Middle Tennessee State University at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and Kennesaw State University at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in what is UTEP’s homecoming game. The Miners close the season with two road games against the University of Tennessee and New Mexico State University. Information and tickets: utepminers.com