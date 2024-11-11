Skip to Content
El Paso’s WinterFest nominated on best holiday market list

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's WinterFest is nominated for USA Today's list of best holiday markets.

"WinterFest in El Paso, Texas, is a festive destination each holiday season — for starters, the grounds are adorned with more than 1 million twinkling lights and a 55-foot holiday tree," the market's write-up on the nomination list explains. "The festival starts with a tree-lighting ceremony, then there's a holiday lights parade, live music, and ice-skating. The Holiday Market features a variety of vendors offering unique wares, fresh produce, tasty treats, and more."

The public has until 10 AM MT on Monday, December 2, 2024 to vote for their favorite market. USA Today will announce its list of 10 winners on Friday, December 6, 2024. Vote here.

"Our panel of experts nominated their top holiday markets throughout the U.S., and it's your turn to determine which one is the best of the best," USA Today wrote on its website.

