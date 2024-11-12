15 Texas restaurants honored with one-MICHELIN-star status

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- MICHELIN just handed out its first stars to Texas restaurants. 15 Texas eateries received one-MICHELIN-Star status, and two won MICHELIN Green Star awards.

Those restaurants honored with one MICHELIN Star include seven in Austin, one in Dallas, six in Houston, and one in San Antonio. Two Austin restaurants were honored with MICHELIN Green Stars.

“MICHELIN’s recognition of Texas’ outstanding restaurants is a testament to the world-class talent found not only in the greater Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas, but throughout our great state,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said as he congratulated the restaurants. “The coveted MICHELIN Stars rankings will have a lasting impact on the Texas economy, bringing travelers from around the world to experience the best that Texas has to offer. More than just our world-renowned barbecue and Tex-Mex, every region of Texas offers a rich menu of flavors that draws visitors from across the globe. This is why the foodservice industry is a cornerstone of our economy, contributing more than $100 billion in sales last year and serving as the state’s largest private employer. Thank you to The MICHELIN Guide for recognizing our world-class cuisine, and congratulations to all of the chefs, restaurateurs, and their teams for helping to make Texas one of the best places in the world to live, visit, and dine."