Borderland native rides to Netflix fame with Tex Mex Motors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marcos "Scooter" Carrera never imagined his love for cars and television would lead him to global recognition.

The El Paso native is now a star on the Netflix show Tex Mex Motors, but his road to success was anything but smooth.

Carrera, who grew up in Juárez before returning to El Paso, faced significant challenges early in life. "I was born here in El Paso, and then, we moved to Juárez, and then, I was abandoned by my parents," Carrera said.

Raised by his grandparents until the age of five, his childhood was marked by resilience and determination.

His passion for cars began early, but it wasn’t until high school that it became a significant part of his life.

"I wish I would have paid more attention now that I'm older," he said, reflecting on his younger days spent in automotive classes with friends.

After working various jobs, including as a forklift operator and grocery stocker, Carrera found himself back in the Borderland.

He began scouting classic cars in Juárez, capturing thousands of photos of vintage vehicles.

One day, he spotted a 1970 Camaro and purchased it, marking the start of a deeper connection to car restoration.

Carrera’s journey to television stardom began behind the scenes as a video production freelancer.

His connections eventually landed him a role on Tex Mex Motors, a show about restoring old cars found in Mexico and bringing them back to El Paso.

"When it aired, we were in the top ten," Carrera said. "We were in spot number six.

It aired in over 120 countries all over the world."

The second season, which premiered on Nov. 22, will be bittersweet for fans and the cast.

Carrera’s co-star and close friend, Rabbit, passed away from cancer earlier this year.

"Rabbit is not here, no longer with us because he passed away from cancer," Carrera said, visibly emotional.

"He told us, ‘Carry on with or without me.’”

Despite his international success, Carrera remains grounded and deeply tied to the Borderland community.

He currently works at Star Central Studios, renting production equipment to local creatives.

"Two of my favorite things in life, cars and television—I’m doing them together in a car show. Plus, I’m getting paid.

So, I mean, I consider myself lucky, blessed," Carrera said.

For Carrera, the journey is just as important as the destination.

"Till this day, I don’t believe that this is happening. It’s just like a nice dream to me."