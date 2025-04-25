4 UTEP students have visas reinstated

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four UTEP students have had their international student visas reinstated. ABC-7 reported earlier this month that 10 UTEP students had their visas revoked.

UTEP released the following statement to ABC-7:

“As of 1:45 p.m., four students' visas have been reinstated. UTEP will continue to monitor the situation.” UTEP

The university has not publicly released the names of the students. We will updates this story as new information is released.

As for NMSU, which saw six students' visas revoked earlier this month, a spokesperson says that new information reveals an apparent "change in status for some individuals whose visas were previously revoked," but they were not able to provide information on the nature of those changes.

"At this time, NMSU is closely monitoring the situation and hopes to be able to provide more clarity on this in the coming days," an NMSU spokesperson explained.