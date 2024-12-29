Skip to Content
Celebrate New Year’s in El Paso: Movies, magic, and more!

December 29
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the New Year approaches, El Paso offers plenty of ways to make the most of your Sunday, December 29. Whether you're a movie buff, a music fan, or looking for family-friendly entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Movie Lovers Unite:
The highly anticipated film "A Complete Unknown" is now in theaters. Set in 1961, the movie follows Bob Dylan’s arrival in New York City and his journey as he builds relationships with iconic music legends. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Elle Fanning, this cinematic experience is a perfect way to unwind during the holidays.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland:
Step into a world of enchantment with Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, bringing its magical extravaganza to El Paso tonight! Featuring music, mesmerizing performances, and holiday cheer, this show promises to ignite your festive spirit.

Event Details:

  • When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
  • Where: Abraham Chavez Theatre, Downtown El Paso

Make the most of your Sunday and ring in the New Year with fun, magic, and a touch of nostalgia right here in El Paso!

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

