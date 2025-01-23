Oscars 2025: See the full list of nominees

Originally Published: 23 JAN 25 06:54 ET

Updated: 23 JAN 25 08:58 ET

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced Thursday and it was a big morning for “Emilia Pérez,” “The Brutalist” and “Wicked”

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott revealed the nominations for the film industry’s top prize Thursday morning, previewing the race that will play out in the weeks to come, culminating at the March ceremony.

“Emilia Pérez” led with 13 nominations, followed by “The Brutalist” and the movie musical “Wicked” with 10 each.

The nominations announcement for this year’s Oscars was delayed due to the LA wildfires.

Conan O’Brien is set to host the ceremony, taking place on March 2 and airing on ABC.

A list of nominees follows below.

Best picture

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralphe Feines, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbara, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Best international feature film

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Best adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Best original screenplay

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Best live action short film

“Alien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”

Best animated short film

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best animated feature film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best documentary short

“Death By Numbers”

“I Am Ready Warden”

Best documentary feature film

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Best original song

Best original score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosfroatue”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best costume design

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best editing

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Best sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best production design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best visual effects

“Alien Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.

