New teaser for Leonardo DiCaprio movie shot in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One Battle After Another, a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio that was partially shot in El Paso, has a new teaser out today.

El Pasoans spotted DiCaprio and fellow Hollywood A-lister Benicio del Toro in El Paso in June 2024 as they were in town filming the movie.

Fans photographed the pair eating at a downtown restaurant, and DiCaprio surrounded by the movie's crew as he shot a scene downtown.

At the end of the new teaser, Warner Brothers promised a trailer next week.