New teaser for Leonardo DiCaprio movie shot in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One Battle After Another, a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio that was partially shot in El Paso, has a new teaser out today.
El Pasoans spotted DiCaprio and fellow Hollywood A-lister Benicio del Toro in El Paso in June 2024 as they were in town filming the movie.
Fans photographed the pair eating at a downtown restaurant, and DiCaprio surrounded by the movie's crew as he shot a scene downtown.
At the end of the new teaser, Warner Brothers promised a trailer next week.