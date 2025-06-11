Actress Veronica Cartwright to appear at 2025 Plaza Classic Film Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Actress Veronica Cartwright will appear at the 18th annual El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival this summer

Cartwright will appear in conjunction with the screening of two of her movies — Alien and The Birds. The festival will show Alien Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7 PM and will show The Birds Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 3:30 PM. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now on Ticketmaster and at the Plaza Theatre box office.

Cartwright is an English-born American actress with credits in such movies as Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Witches of Eastwick, and Flight of the Navigator.

This year's Plaza Classic Film Festival is happening July 17-27 at the Plaza Theatre downtown.