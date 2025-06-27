El Paso events: Celebrate punk, revel on Fort Bliss, sip margaritas

by El Paso Matters Staff

June 25, 2025

Sign up for essential news about El Paso. Delivered to your inbox — completely free.

Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.

Pages & Pints at Old Sheepdog Brewery

Celebrate El Paso’s punk roots and literary scene at Pages & Pints, a free, family-friendly event hosted by El Paso Matters Book Club and Old Sheepdog Brewery from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Old Sheepdog Brewery, 3900 Rosa Ave. Inspired by the book “Chuco Punk: Sonic Insurgency in El Paso” by Tara López, the event will feature a Q&A and book signing with the author, a market with local writers, vendors and live music. Guests can also enjoy food trucks, craft beer and a welcoming atmosphere for readers, music lovers and families. Pets are welcome. Information: elpasomatters.org

Fort Bliss will host its annual Pop Goes the Fort celebration Saturday, June 28, at Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd., featuring live performances by Sugar Ray, Free Daps, and the 1st Armored Division Band. The free event kicks off at 4 p.m. and includes food trucks, glow merchandise, and a fireworks display. Attendees are welcome to bring coolers, picnic blankets and chairs, but outside alcohol, pets and glass containers are prohibited. Canopies will be allowed in a designated area until space runs out. A Community Access Pass is required for non-military visitors and is encouraged in advance to avoid long wait times on the day of the event.

MACC Film Series — ‘Pedro Paramo’

The Mexican American Cultural Center, 201 W. Franklin Ave., will host a free screening of “Pedro Páramo” at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 26, as part of a cultural collaboration with the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso. Based on the classic novel by Juan Rulfo, the Netflix adaptation explores themes of memory, death and longing in rural Mexico. The event is part of the MACC’s Art Film Night series. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. To learn more, contact the Consulate General at conepaso@sre.gob.mx or 915-747-3259. Information: epmacc.org

Cumbia at Cool Canyon Nights

Cool Canyon Nights continues its summer concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, with an evening of regional cumbia at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre. The night will be headlined by Sonora Skandalo while Mexican vocalist Guerro Larrea will open the show. Gates open at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and the venue is clear bag and cashless.

El Fresco Music Series — Latin Night

The El Fresco Music Series continues its 2025 season with a Latin Night celebration beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the El Paso Convention Center Plaza in Downtown. The free outdoor concert, part of the city’s “Ritmo & Rodeo” themed series, will spotlight local Latin bands and offer an evening of music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and dancing shoes to enjoy the region’s musical talent. Information: elpasolive.com

Fort Bliss Military History Tour

Explore the rich military legacy of El Paso with a free windshield tour of Fort Bliss starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 28. Led by Dania Bandas, Visit El Paso’s Fort Bliss liaison, the guided tour includes a stop at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, 1735 Marshall Road, which chronicles the installation’s history from 1849 to today and showcases the legacy of America’s famed 1st Armored Division. The tour departs from the Visit El Paso visitor information center at 1 Civic Center Plaza. Attendees must secure a visitor access pass to the base ahead of time; space is limited. Information: visitelpaso.com

Sample margaritas from El Paso’s top bars and restaurants and vote for your favorite at the 13th annual Margarita Shakeoff, taking place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at San Jacinto Plaza. (Courtesy Margarita Shakeoff)

Margarita Shakeoff

Sample margaritas from El Paso’s top bars and restaurants and vote for your favorite at the 13th annual Margarita Shakeoff, taking place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at San Jacinto Plaza. Hosted by Hospice El Paso, the event features tastings, live entertainment by Metalachi — the self-proclaimed world’s only mariachi metal band — and a chance to help crown the city’s best margarita. Proceeds benefit Hospice El Paso’s mission to provide compassionate care for patients and families. Tickets include access to all activities and margarita samples from participating venues. Information and tickets: margaritashakeoff.org

El Paso Chihuahuas Pre-Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the red, white and blue with baseball and fireworks during the El Paso Chihuahuas’ Pre-Independence Day Celebration at Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza. The Chihuahuas will face off against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29, with postgame fireworks lighting up the night sky both evenings. Fans can shop for patriotic gear and bid on game-worn jerseys, with proceeds supporting the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation. Bidding opens Wednesday, June 25, and closes after the seventh inning Sunday. Text BID to 915-600-6677 for details. Information and tickets: milb.com

Coming Up

Cool Canyon Nights: Cool Canyon Nights continues its summer concert series Thursday, July 3, with a night of throwback rock at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre. Prime Rocks will headline the evening with a setlist of 1980s and 1990s rock hits, bringing high energy to the WestStar Main Stage. The show opens with Las Cruces-based Stoney Blue Fish at 6 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and the venue is clear bag and cashless.

Luau at La Nube: La Nube STEAM Discovery Center, 201 W. Main Drive, is going tropical for its next adults-only event, After Hours @ La Nube: Tiki Luau Adult Night, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 25. Guests ages 21 and older are invited to dress in their favorite island-themed attire and enjoy tropical drinks, snacks, karaoke, limbo contests and hands-on STEAM experiences with a summer twist. Tickets start at $40 for La Nube members, with VIP options offering exclusive access to the Tiki Room Terrace and specialty drinks. Information and tickets: la-nube.org

Fourth of July Events

El Paso Locomotive FC will host a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular show, Friday, July 4, at Southwest University Park. (Courtesy Locomotive FC)

Rotary Independence Day Parade: Kick off your Fourth of July festivities at the 27th annual Rotary Independence Day Parade, hosted by the Rotary Club of West El Paso. The parade begins at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Western Hills Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird Drive. The route will continue west and turn left onto Shadow Mountain Drive before turning north onto Mesa Street. The procession will turn onto Champions Place and conclude at Cloudview Drive.

Fourth of July Celebration at Ascarate Park: El Paso County Parks and Recreation will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at 6900 Delta Drive. The event will feature family-friendly entertainment throughout the evening, including food trucks, swimming at Ascarate Pool, a VIP picnic party and a fireworks show to close out the night. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Town of Anthony Fourth of July Parade: Celebrate Independence Day with the Town of Anthony’s annual Fourth of July Parade, set for 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, along Wildcat Drive. The community event invites residents and visitors to show their patriotic spirit while recognizing local first responders, civic leaders and small businesses. The parade is open to all.

Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market 4th of July Festival: Celebrate Independence Day with family and friends at the Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market’s Fourth of July Festival, set for 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Franklin High School, 900 N. Resler Drive. The evening will feature local vendors, food trucks, a dedicated kids’ zone, live music by DJs Chrri, Droppdeadd and Yari, and prize giveaways throughout the event. The festivities will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Rotary Club of West El Paso Fourth of July Parade, 2022. (Courtesy Rotary Club of West El Paso)

City of Socorro Independence Day Xtravaganza: The City of Socorro will host its annual Independence Day Xtravaganza on at 5 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Cougar Park, 10664 Socorro Road. The event will feature a headline performance by two-time Latin Grammy Award winner and Tejano music star Michael Salgado. The free, family-friendly celebration includes live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, games and a fireworks show. It is open to the public. Information: 915-860-8615.

Red White and Brew at Painted Dunes: Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course will host its fifth annual Red, White and Brew Fireworks Show from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at 12000 McCombs St. The family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, children’s activities and a fireworks display to kick off Independence Day celebrations. General admission is $10, with free entry for children 5 and under. Parking is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Tickets are available at painteddunes.com.

El Paso Locomotive: Celebrate Independence Day with soccer and fireworks as the El Paso Locomotive takes on rival San Antonio FC at 7 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza. The USL Championship match will be capped with a fireworks display. Tickets and additional event details are available at eplocomotivefc.com.

Western Playland: The amusement park will host its annual July Fourth Fireworks Celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 1249 Futurity Drive in Sunland Park. The highlight of the evening — a fireworks display — is scheduled for 9 p.m., offering a colorful tribute to Independence Day. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the amusement park’s attractions and find a good viewing spot before the show begins. Regular park admission applies.

Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld: The water park in Anthony will host its annual Fourth of July celebration with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Visitors can enjoy extended waterpark hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. before the nighttime display. Admission, cabanas and reserved tables can be purchased in advance through the waterpark’s website. Wet ‘N’ Wild is located at 8804 S. Desert Blvd. in Anthony, Texas.

Mark Your Calendar

El Paso Tejano Music Festival: The El Paso Tejano Music Festival returns from 2 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Ascarate Park for an all-ages celebration of Tejano music and culture. Headlined by Ruben “El Gato Negro” Ramos, the event will feature local Tejano artists, a Selena tribute performance, DJs and a variety of food trucks offering Tex-Mex fare. Attendees are invited to enjoy live music, dance and the scenic outdoor setting as part of this daylong celebration of El Paso’s cultural heritage. Paid parking is available on-site. Information and tickets: eventbrite.com

Plaza Classic Film Festival: The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns to Downtown El Paso for its 18th year from July 17-27, bringing more than 100 film screenings to the historic Plaza Theatre and surrounding venues. This year’s lineup includes classics like Alien, La Bamba, Cabaret, Saving Private Ryan and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as well as the popular Local Flavor Showcase highlighting regional filmmakers. Special guests such as actress Veronica Cartwright and writer-director Luis Valdez will participate in select screenings. Tickets are now on sale at the Plaza Theatre box office and through Ticketmaster. Festival passes are available now at plazaclassic.com.