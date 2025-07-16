‘Severance’ leads 2025 Emmy nominations

Originally Published: 15 JUL 25 09:35 ET

Updated: 15 JUL 25 19:34 ET

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards - television’s top honor - were revealed Tuesday.

The Apple TV+ series “Severance” was the most-nominated series, notching 27 nominations, according to the Television Academy.

HBO Max’s “The Penguin” followed with 24 nominations. “The Studio” and “The White Lotus” tied for third with 23 nominations each.

Among networks and streamers, HBO Max led with 142 total nominations, a new record for the platform, followed by Netflix with 120 and Apple TV+ with 81. Warner Bros. Television Group, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, earned 60 nominations - the most of any TV studio this year.

The full list of nominees were announced by “Running Point” star Brenda Song and “What We Do in the Shadows” actor Harvey Guillén.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the Emmys, airing live on September 14 on CBS.

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding limited series

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance “

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Traitors”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Outstanding talk series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Daily Show”



“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar, Fox

Beyoncé Bowl, Netflix

“The Oscars,” ABC

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” NBC

“SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” Peacock

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Bryan Cranston, “The Studio”

Dave Franco, “The Studio”

Ron Howard, “The Studio”

Anthony Mackie, “The Studio”

Martin Scorsese, “The Studio”

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Olivia Colman, “The Bear”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Cynthia Erivo, “Poker Face”

Robby Hoffman, “Hacks”

Zoë Kravitz, “The Studio”

Julianne Nicholson, “Hacks”

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”

Scott Glenn, “The White Lotus”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Joe Pantoliano, “The Last of Us”

Forest Whitaker, “Andor”

Jeffrey Wright, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Jane Alexander, “Severance”

Gwendoline Christie, “Severance”

Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Last of Us”

Merritt Wever, “Severance”

