Trump suggests a TikTok deal has finally been reached with China

Originally Published: 15 SEP 25 08:32 ET

Updated: 15 SEP 25 08:40 ET

By David Goldman, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that a deal has been reached with China to keep TikTok operational in the United States, the conclusion of a yearslong effort that began during Trump’s first term.

“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly,” Trump said Monday in a post on Truth Social. “A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday.”

Chinese and US diplomats have been meeting this week in Madrid to discuss trade and other matters. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, leading the latest round of trade talks with China on behalf of the United States, had said that TikTok was one of the subjects likely to be discussed.

Trump multiple times has extended a self-imposed deadline to reach a deal with China to sell at least part of its US TikTok business to an American-backed owner. A bipartisan bill passed by Congress and signed by former President Joe Biden banned TikTok in the United States unless its China-based owner divested its stake in the US assets of the social media company.

The deadline had most recently been extended to September 17.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

