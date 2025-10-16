Ace Frehley, founding guitarist for KISS, dead at 74

Frehley and the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

By Jill Lances

October 16, 2025, 4:11 PM

Ace Frehley, the founding guitarist for the rock band KISS, has died at age 74.

His death was confirmed in a statement from his family.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," the statement said. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others."

The statement went on to say: "The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Frehley, whose costumed stage persona with the band was called The Spaceman, was inducted with the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

The news comes just weeks after Frehley canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates "due to some ongoing medical issues."

In this undated file photo, Ace Frehley, guitarist for the rock group KISS, is shown in stage makeup and costume.Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Frehley, born Paul Daniel Frehley, co-founded KISS with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. They rose to fame thanks to their live shows, which included face paint, wild stage outfits, and plenty of pyrotechnics. They went on to become one of the bestselling bands of all time.

Frehley left the group in 1982 but rejoined them in 1996. He then left again in 2002, after KISS' first farewell tour.

Singer/guitarist Ace Frehley performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina.Jeff Hahne/Getty Images, FILE

Outside of KISS, Frehley formed his own band, Frehley's Comet, and released several solo albums, his last being 2024's "10,000 Volts."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.