Active military members can get free entry to CFC5: Back for Blood event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combat Fighting Championship (CFC) is giving back to the El Paso military community with free entry to an upcoming event.

All active-duty military members will get free entry to the CFC5: Back for Blood event at the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center this Saturday. To claim entry, active military members just need to present a valid military ID or Common Access Card at the door.

"Recognizing that stress can be high amid economic uncertainty, the promotion aims to provide an exciting  and affordable night of entertainment for the service members who make up a vital part of the El Paso  community," CFC explained.

CFC's owner is a veteran, who says he served through this type of economic and political landscape in the past, and knows the toll it can take on soldiers.

"This is our way of saying 'thank you' and giving our local heroes a chance  to unwind with a great night of fights," the owner explained.

 

