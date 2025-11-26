El Paso’s Market at WinterFest named #1 Best Christmas Market in the U.S. for 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Newsweek named the Market at WinterFest in Downtown El Paso the #1 Best Christmas Market in the U.S. for 2026.

“Being named America’s best Christmas market is a meaningful recognition for our community,” said City of El Paso Quality of Life Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “This award reflects the hard work of City Departments and partners, and we are grateful to the artists and artisans who bring their creativity and talent to The Market each week. We are proud to showcase the magic of the holidays here in El Paso, and being voted #1 by Newsweek readers makes this achievement even more meaningful.”

The Readers' Choice Awards named the El Paso pop-up market the best in the nation. The market is also up for another honor. USA Today's 10Best is currently voting on the Top 10 Holiday Markets in the U.S. Vote for El Paso's market here.

The Market at WinerFest will participate in Small Business Saturday on November 29, from 5 to 10 p.m. The market is located on Main Street, between La Nube and the El Paso Museum of Art.