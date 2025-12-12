Plaza Hotel announces holiday brunches and New Year’s Eve gala

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Plaza Hotel is celebrating the season with a series of holiday events, including two themed brunches and a New Year’s Eve gala later this month.

Ámbar Restaurante will host Brunch with Santa and the Grinch on Dec. 20 and 21, featuring a holiday menu, photo opportunities with both characters, and a cookie-making station for kids.

Brunch is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, and reservations are required due to limited seating.

The hotel will also offer a Christmas Day Brunch on Dec. 25 in the Trost Ballroom and Mezzanine.

The menu includes breakfast favorites, made-to-order chilaquiles, savory entrées, a kids’ station and a variety of holiday desserts. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To ring in 2026, the Plaza Hotel is hosting its Golden Desert Soirée on Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve celebration features a multi-course dinner, live music, festive cocktails, fine wines and a midnight toast. The gala begins at 7 p.m. and requires advance reservations.

More information and ticket reservations are available through the Plaza Hotel.