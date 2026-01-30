Sunland Park Racetrack cancels Saturday races, Sunday still up in the air

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Racetrack has canceled its races for tomorrow due to poor track conditions. The racetrack confirmed the news to ABC-7 this afternoon.

Races for Saturday, January 31, 2026 have been canceled. Any stakes races that had been scheduled for Saturday will be rescheduled for a later date.

A spokesperson for the racetrack says that the organization is currently unsure if racing will continue on Sunday. That decision is still currently being deliberated, the spokesperson explained.

Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino is located at 1200 Futurity Drive.

ABC-7 will provide updates in this article when more information becomes available.