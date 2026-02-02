Post Malone to perform in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rapper and singer Post Malone is making a stop in El Paso this summer.

UTEP's Office of Special Events confirmed the singer will be performing at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

The singer shared his tour dates Monday morning, with El Paso marking his third show on May 13, 2026. He will be touring across the U.S. with country artists Jelly Roll and Carter Faith. The Sun City is one of only two Texas stops.

Pre-sale for tickets starts Feb. 6th at 10 a.m., according to the singer's Instagram post. You can sign up for the pre-sale here.