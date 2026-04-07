Skip to Content
Entertainment

‘Journey ain’t over yet:’ El Paso musician Julián Kalel eliminated from American Idol

By
New
Published 10:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native and singer-songwriter Julián Kalel was eliminated from American Idol on Monday night's episode. Kalel made it to the Top 14 contestants and was one of two performers cut.

The singer shared his gratitude on Instagram.

"Thank you for your votes, your voices, your support and for believing in me since the very beginning," Kalel posted. "Journey ain't over yet. Love every single one of y'all."

This was Kalel's second journey with American Idol after stepping away last year to focus on his mental health, despite all judges voting yes for him.

Kalel told ABC-7 he uses his music to advocate for mental health and send a message of healing and hope.

ABC-7's Marcel Clarke sat with Kalel after he impressed the judges during his second audition. You can watch her special report, "On with the Show."

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.