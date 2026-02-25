On with the Show — one on one with Julian Kalel

He’s back and stronger than ever. ABC-7's Marcel Clarke sat down again with Julian Kalel, the El Paso native who earned a golden ticket on American Idol this season.

The move comes after stepping away last year to focus on his mental health, despite getting yes votes from all three judges. Now, Julian has returned this year to audition and once again impressed the panel - getting another shot at the national competition.

Watch 'On with the Show' tomorrow at 6 p.m. on ABC-7 as we have another conversation on mental health and how he plans to use his platform on the show to spread a message of hope.