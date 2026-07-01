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Rock band WAR to perform at Las Cruces Rio Grande Theatre September

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Published 11:46 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- In 1972, rock band WAR sang, "We met down on the border of the Rio Grande." In September, the group will perform two shows at Las Cruces' Rio Grande Theatre September, according to a news release.

WAR's top songs include "Low Rider" and "Why Can't We Be Friends."

On Sept. 26 and 27, doors open at 6 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $85-95 for general admission, according to Hardin's Music Saloon. Reserved front-row seating costs $150.

You can find ticket information here.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
concert
las cruces
music
Rio Grande Theater
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Gabrielle Lopez

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