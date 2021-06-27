Bruce Springsteen reopens Broadway with first full-capacity show since pandemic

CNN - Entertainment

By Rachel Trent, CNN

Broadway isn’t dancing in the dark anymore.

With most of New York’s Covid-19 restrictions lifted, Bruce Springsteen welcomed a packed house to Broadway for the first time since the pandemic shut down theaters in March 2020.

Saturday night, “Springsteen on Broadway” returned to St. James Theatre, the first theater to reopen its doors in April for a pilot program designed to create a model for other Broadway theaters to reopen safely.

While the theater is now allowing full-capacity, audience members ages 16 or older have to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter. Those under 16 or who needed “reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief” have to prove they’ve tested negative for Covid-19 and must wear a mask.

Jujamcyn, which owns the St. James Theatre, said it upgraded the theater’s ventilation system and is conducting “rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols.”

“Springsteen on Broadway” performances run through September 4. Most other Broadway shows return that month or later.

New York also recently held its first full-capacity concert since March 2020 at Madison Square Garden. The Foo Fighters welcomed back fans on June 20. That show also only allowed a vaccinated audience.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.