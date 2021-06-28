Cardi B debuts baby bump at BET Awards

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

“Blackish” star Marsai Martin said it for us: “Okay, Bardi with the baby bump!”

Rap superstar Cardi B debuted her pregnancy Sunday night during a performance on the BET Awards with her husband Offset’s rap trio Migos.

Wearing a sparkly jumpsuit with her pregnant tummy bared, the artist executed some light dance moves while the audience went wild.

It will the second child for the couple.

Cardi B and Offset secretly married in September 2017 at their home in Atlanta and announced the birth of their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari, in July 2018.

Their relationship has not been smooth sailing.

In December 2018 she announced that they had split, but they later reconciled, only to break up again in September 2020 and once again get back together.

In August 2020 she told CNN she definitely wanted more children.

“Probably in like a year or two,” she said then, while promoting her OnlyFans page and discussing her musical legacy.

