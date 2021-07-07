Hasan Minhaj set to host Vax.India.Now benefit

CNN - Entertainment

Hasan Minhaj will host a star-studded virtual event to assist the people of India as they battle the Covid-19 crisis.

Vax.India.Now will spotlight what’s happening on the ground in India and educate viewers on how they can help save lives and make an impact in the region, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

Celebrities including Liam Neeson, Annie Lenox, Gloria Estefan, Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban and CNN’s Fareed Zakaria are set to appear.

A second wave of Covid-19 in India led to a global record with more than 400,00 cases in one day recently and more than 377,000 tragic deaths.

Vax.India.Now is the brainchild of Anuradha Palakurthi, who runs her own foundation out of New England that supports the promotion of Indian culture.

Palakurthi had friends and family in India who contracted the virus and some of them died. She has said the only long-term solution for the country was mass vaccinations, like in the US.

Driven by this purpose, Palakurthi turned to The Giving Back Fund and together the idea for Vax.India.Now was born.

Vax.India.Now will be livestreamed across the globe by CNN and Dreamstage.live.

The event will be available for viewing on both vaxindianow.com and CNN’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/CNN.

