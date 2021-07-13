‘Ted Lasso’ broke a ‘Glee’ record with its Emmy nominations

CNN - Entertainment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The cast and producers of Apple’s “Ted Lasso” scored a major W during Tuesday’s Emmy nominations and broke a record in the process.

With its 20 nominations, “Ted Lasso” became the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, besting the 19 nominations “Glee” earned in 2010 for its first season.

The nods earned by “Ted Lasso” included best comedy, best lead actor (Jason Sudeikis) and a number of accolades for the show’s supporting cast.

Hanna Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed all received nominations for their performances. (Yes, there’s a four-way “Ted Lasso” race in outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.)

“Getting nominated for an acting Emmy is as thrilling as it is surprising,” said Hunt, who also shares two writing nominations with fellow writers Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence. “Not only was this kind of thing never something I was planning or pining for, but also I’m not even the “best supporting actor” on my own show. I am appreciative of, and humbled by, this recognition; but far more appreciative that so many of my castmates have received the same. We’re a team, but maybe we’re a team with a deep bench.”

The show also received two nominations for comedy series editing, one for best casting and three for outstanding directing for a comedy series. One of the directing nominations went to actor and director Zach Braff.

“I’m so honored and happy about this,” Braff wrote on Twitter.

“Ted Lasso” returns for its second season on July 23.

The Emmys will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 19.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.