Britney Spears is ‘feeling overwhelmed’ so she took to painting

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

With so much going on regarding her conservatorship Britney Spears is looking to decompress.

The pop star posted video Tuesday on her verified Instagram account of her painting.

“As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint !!!” the caption on the video read. “I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!!”

Spears said the painting was “an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors.”

This week her newly hired attorney filed a petition seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator over her estate.

It was the latest move in the singer’s attempt to regain control over her life after more than decade long legal conservatorship over her career, assets and, she said in a recent court hearing, her body.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.