Kanye West: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is embracing his residency

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is Team Yeezy.

The official Twitter account for the stadium in Atlanta is currently named DONDA Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in recognition of Kanye West occupying the venue as he completes his 10th studio album named after his late mother, Donda West.

Almost a week ago West held a sold-out listening event at the stadium and he has since settled there.

On Monday a rep for the stadium confirmed to HLN that the rapper/producer/entrepreneur has set up a studio within the 2-million-square-foot building, which has more than 70,000 seats.

West has shared images and video from inside the building on his verified Instagram account, including an image of what appears to be a bed in a locker room and footage of spectators attending an Atlanta United soccer match at the venue.

Some of those attendees also shared images and footage of West, wearing what appeared to be the same outfit and mask he wore at the listening event, at the soccer game.

The album had been expected to drop following the listening party, but as of Wednesday still has not been released.

CNN has reached out to reps for West for comment.

