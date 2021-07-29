Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapsing on set of ‘Better Call Saul’

CNN - Entertainment

By Joe Sutton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Bob Odenkirk, star of hit TV shows “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” is in stable condition “after experiencing a heart related incident” that caused him to collapse on set, the actor’s representatives said Wednesday.

Odenkirk was shooting “Better Call Saul” in New Mexico when he collapsed, TMZ, who first reported the incident, said.

In a statement, the Odenkirks thanked the medical staff looking after the actor, as well as fans for their outpouring of support.

“Better Call Saul” is currently in production for its sixth season. It is a prequel to the AMC crime series “Breaking Bad,” which introduced Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, the criminal defense attorney for the show’s protagonist, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

According to TMZ sources, “Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.”

Michael McKean, who plays his brother, Chuck, in the series, was one of many wishing the actor well on social media. “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother,” McKean tweeted.

Odenkirk co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy series “Mr. Show with Bob and David.” He has won two Emmy awards and received 16 nominations, including nine for his work on “Better Call Saul.”

