When Gene Simmons isn’t performing with KISS, you can find him painting

Gene Simmons is getting serious about art.

And we’re not talking about his music.

The co-founder of KISS spoke to CNN about how he began painting during the Covid-19 pandemic as a hobby to decompress, and, now, he’s actually selling his artwork.

“My family and I were up in Whistler self-quarantining and staying away from people and I went into a warehouse and I’ve always doodled all my life since I was a kid and I never painted before and I wanted to see what would happen. So without qualification, resume or experience, I ordered paints, canvases, huge ones … and just went to town, never thinking anybody would like it or or even care.”

It turns out that this was more than just a hobby. Simmons held his first art show at the Animazing Gallery at the Venetian in Las Vegas this month and will be making appearances at the venue this weekend.

KISS, which was formed in 1973, has a Las Vegas residency and the group will be performing on New Year’s Eve. Simmons, who recently recovered from Covid-19, says the decision to perform again has not been easy.

“We we always stress that people should be wearing masks and get vaccinated. But you can only lead a horse to water. So far different states have different rules … I have an ethical problem, you know, with the idea of it,” Simmons said.

“I was vaccinated twice and I have to tell you, my hand to God, I felt nothing,” Simmons said of his experience with Covid and the safety vaccines provide. “Out of respect for everybody around me, loved ones and so on and fans, I’ve self quarantined myself for two weeks, which is what you’re supposed to do because it ain’t about you, it’s about them.

