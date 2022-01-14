Dave Chappelle didn’t text Bob Saget back and regrets it

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Life is short and Dave Chappelle has been reminded of that with the death of his friend and fellow comedian, Bob Saget.

In a video posted on TMZ Friday, Chappelle talks about the loss.

According to the site, Chappelle was performing Thursday night at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood when he noted that as he has aged, so have his comedy peers, many of who are older than him since he started in the industry so young.

They are, he joked, “dying like hotcakes.”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida following one of his gigs.

“But I didn’t see [the death of] Bob coming,” Chappelle said. “Man, he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and I never texted him back because I was just busy. It happens.”

“I’m just saying this to remind you that these moments are precious,” he added. “When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out. I’m making memories.”

The investigation into the cause of Saget’s death continues, but authorities said there was no evidence of drugs or foul play.

