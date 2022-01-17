Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo shares an emotional tribute to him



CNN

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bob Saget’s widow posted a tribute to her “sweet husband” following his funeral.

Kelly Rizzo honored the “Fuller House” star on her verified Instagram account over the weekend writing “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time.”

“But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” she wrote. “I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room following a stand up comedy performance. A cause of death is still being investigated for the 65-year-old, though officials said there was no evidence of drugs of foul play at the scene.

His wife wrote that during their years together “We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.”

“I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was,” her posting read. “He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Rizzo also wrote that she had “no regrets,” adding that she and Saget loved each other a great deal.

“I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.”

On Sunday “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which Saget hosted, paid tribute to him on the show.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.