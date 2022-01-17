Christina Haack responds to criticism of her relationship with Josh Hall

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Christina Haack is perfectly happy with the pace of her relationship with Josh Hall.

The HGTV star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and Hall with the caption, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.” She has since rewritten the caption as a series of emojis.

The couple got engaged in September after a few months of dating.

Haack was previously married to her “Flipping 101” co-star, Tarek El Moussa, who she divorced in 2018.

She married TV host Ant Anstead later the same year. They divorced in 2021.

She has two kids with Moussa and a son with Anstead.

In a recent interview with People, Haack said that being with Hall has been refreshing.

“He has brought me back to my roots and reminded me what life is like outside of television,” she said. “With him by my side, I believe anything is possible.”

